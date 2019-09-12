Packaging support, e-commerce opportunities for Lankan SMEs

Around 40 Indian companies are participating in the Exhibition, supported by PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry of India.Minister of Industry & Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons, Cooperative Development and Vocational Training & Skills Development Rishad Bathiudeen and Taranjit Singh Sandhu, High Commissioner of India inaugurated the LANKAPAK 2019 in BMICH yesterday. State Minister of Industry & Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons, Cooperative Development and Vocational Training & Skills Development Buddhika Pathirana was also present.

Bathiudeen highlighted the importance of printing and packaging in international branding. He encouraged industries to use innovative methods of packaging, especially for food and beverages. He also spoke about the need for adoption of environment-friendly technology in packaging industry. He urged for greater collaboration among SMEs in various countries to strengthen value chains.

High Commissioner expressed his happiness over the large-scale participation of Indian companies in the recent Exhibitions in Sri Lanka, noting that it was not just about ‘proximity’, but also about ‘closeness’. Highlighting the importance of safe, hygienic and attractive packaging, he noted that there was also a need to be mindful of the implications it has, for our environment sustainability. High Commissioner cited Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi’s recent call to put an end to single-use plastic in the coming years, and suggested that paper, cloth and other alternative material need to be looked at as viable options.

Anuradha Jayasinghe, President, Sri Lanka Institute of Packaging, Rohan Victoria, President, Asia Packaging Federation, Imran Hassan, MD, CDC Events (Pvt Ltd) and Rakesh Sarangi, Secretary, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India and others also attended the inaugural event.The Exhibition ends on 13 September