PM aims to allocate 6 percent of GDP for education

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says those who promise to improve the education today did not do so when they were in power because they didn't have the ability and he was able to provide 13 years of continued education to every student.The Premier said his aim is to raise the allocation for education to 6% of GDP and he is ready to challenge anyone who says they can do more to improve the education than what his government has so far done for the sector.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe made this observation at the opening ceremony of the new Technical Building and the Sports Auditorium of the Erukkalampiddy Muslim College, Mannar.Speaking further Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said the government took measures to provide 13 years of continuous schooling to every student."I am proud to be the Prime Minister of the government that has spent the most money on education. When we came to power, not everyone was given equal opportunities and school children were not given the opportunity to pursue their own education. About 50% of children drop out of school after the GCE O/L examination. So I came up with a new concept for the future of these children. This concept is now being implemented through the Ministry of Education as the standard for 13 years of continuous schooling without leaving any child behind."

"Anyone can claim that they can improve education. I ask them why they did not improve the education while in office. They did not take advantage of the opportunity to improve the education because they lacked the skills to. No matter how many statements you make now about education, it is of no use. It is important to note that we were the only ones able to implement a 13-year continuing education system not to leave any child behind."Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, College Principal NM Shafi, state officials, students and parents participated in the occasion.