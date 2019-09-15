Enterprise Sri Lanka Mobile Service today and tomorrow in Kalutara

Another mobile service of Enterprise Sri Lanka which provides entrepreneurial loans at concessionary interest rates will be held Saturday (14) and Sunday (15) at the Kalutara Public Grounds.The Ministry of Finance has organized this mobile service intending to accelerate the Enterprise Sri Lanka program which aimed to create one hundred thousand entrepreneurs throughout the country.Mobile offices of Bank of Ceylon, People's Bank and the Regional Development Bank will be held at this location.



Mobile offices of the Tourism Development Authority, the Housing Development Authority, the Registrar of Companies, the Export Development Board and the Small Business Development Division will also be set up to provide services to the public.

The small home owners will have the opportunity to submit applications for loans under the Sonduru Piyasa Loan Scheme, which offers a maximum of Rs. 200,000 to owners of the houses with less than 1,000 sq.ft.es to improve their houses.