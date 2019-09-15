PM hands over three housing projects to beneficiaries

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday handed over three housing complexes consisting of 3300 houses built for the underprivileged families in Colombo to the beneficiaries.Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe declared open the three housing projects at the same tine at a ceremony held at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium.

The Urban Development Authority (UDA) under the guidance of the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development, built the three housing complexes in Henamulla area of Colombo 15 with the aim to convert the under-developed urban areas of Colombo city into friendly urban areas with more facilities.The three housing complexes Mihijaya Sevana, Helamuthu Sevana and Ranmithu Sevana consist of 3300 houses with all modern amenities.

The 15-storey apartment complexes, built at a cost of Rs. 15,924 million will have all the amenities including elevators, community halls and more.Minister of Megapolis and Western Development Patali Champika Ranawaka and several other ministers were present at the occasion.