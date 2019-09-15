Big onion farmers benefit from raising import levy

As a result of increasing the special commodity tax on imported big onions local farmers have received a good price for their big onion crops.The price of a kilogram of big onion at the Dambulla Economic Center is now between Rs. 105 and Rs. 110, farmers say.In Anuradhapura district about 1700 acres have been cultivated with big onion in this Yala season. Successful harvests have been reported from Getalawa, Kokawewa, Kiwulekada and Mihintale villages.

When the price of a kilogram of big onion came down to Rs 85, the Agriculture Department took measures to protect the local big onion farmer and the Ministry of Finance increased the special commodity tax on imported big onions by Rs. 20 in May this year.As a result the local big onion market has gained a high price as imports decreased. Big onion farmers have welcomed the measure taken by the government.