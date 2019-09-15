Ratmalana, Batticaloa airports to be Regional airports from Jan.

Cabinet has approved the use of Ratmalana and Batticaloa airports as regional airports, thereby opening them to international flights.The airports will be ready to accommodate international flights from January next year, with Customs and Immigration counters in place by that time.

The airports will add to the operations of the Jaffna International Airport due to open on October 16, attracting Air India and Indigo flights also approved by the Cabinet.An Aviation Ministry official said that the flights from India will be able to land in Jaffna and Ratmalana or Jaffna and Batticaloa enabling them to transfer tourists flying to other destinations out of India.

He said it would also enable tourists to fly to the East coast or, start their tour from the East, to the rest of the country.The Cabinet also approved to sign an agreement for a grant of Rs. 300 million from India, for the construction of a Mobile Air Traffic Control Tower and Runway Lights, at Jaffna airport.