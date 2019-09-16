Seventy percent of Palali airport construction complete

Seventy percent of the construction work by the Road Development Authority (RDA) in the first phase of the development of Palaly Airport, has been completed, according to the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation.Around 55 percent of the construction work carried out by the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Ltd is also completed.

Following an observation tour of the Palaly Airport, the Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Arjuna Ranatunga, said that the construction of all the basic structures of the first phase have been completed.The Palaly airport being upgraded to be Sri Lanka’s third international airport after Colombo, and Mattala will be opened on October 16.

Palali will cater to both domestic and international flightsDirect flights would be initially operated to Indian destinations, Bangalore, Cochin, Mumbai and Hyderabad.The present 950 meter runway is re-laid under the first phase and later it would be extend to 1.5 km allowing larger aircrafts to land in Palali.Palali airport was used for air travel between Madras, India and Jaffna in the 1960’s.