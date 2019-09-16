Lotus tower declared open

The Lotus Tower, South Asia’s largest tower, was declared open by President Maithripala Sirisena a short while ago.USD 104 million has been spent for construction of the tower and eighty per cent of the cost has been funded by the EXIM Bank of China.The tower comprises a telecommunication museum, a restaurant, supermarkets, food courts, conference halls with seating for 400 people, a 1,000-seat auditorium, luxury hotel rooms, ballrooms and an observation gallery.

Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT), the premier telecommunication service provider in Sri Lanka is delighted to announce its epic accomplishment in the arena of technological infrastructure with the utmost dedication and commitment of the entire SLT family.The ‘Lotus Tower – Multifunctional TV and Telecommunications Tower’ is foreseen to be one of the significant landmarks and an epitome of Sri Lankan economy, culture and development. Few years back, SLT partnered with China National Electronics Import and Export Corporation, the main contractor of this project and signed a MoU with TRCSL to develop ICT solutions of this magnificent architectural building.

The time has arrived to present the fulfilment of this mammoth venture carried out by SLT. The infrastructure is built with fibre optic cables and is fully equipped with necessary telecommunication equipment which are supported in two ways ensuring zero downtime incidences. To elaborate further, if one line turns out to be faulty, the second line would definitely perform as the back-up since the installed fibre optic cables are furnished to serve as a resilient network. Accordingly, all the technological services and devices will run smoothly even without a mild disturbance.