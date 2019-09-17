Yala season big onion harvesting begins

The harvesting of big onions in the present Yala season commenced in the Matale District, recently.However, it had also been reported that around 90 percent of big onion farmers in the Matale District have abandoned their cultivation activities.

They said that previously, around 8,000 acres of land was used to cultivate big onions, but at present, that has been halved.A few farmers engaged in cultivation activities in the Dambulla, Galewela, Sigiriya, and Dewahuwa areas have reaped bumper harvests. They said a kilogram of local onions is sold at a price over Rs.110 at the Dambulla Dedicated Economic Centre.

A big onion farmer in Digampathaha said that he had bought 1,500 kilograms of big onion seeds and cultivated one acre of land. He added that the big onion prices in the country were satisfactory.R.M. Runbanda, a farmer in Kandalama, said that he had cultivated half an acre this Yala season and obtained a bumper yield as well.