President invites SL expatriates: Serve the country at least for a short period

Speaking at a function conducted by the Sri Lanka Engineering Council at the Irrigation Department Auditorium on Tuesday, the President said that engineers and medical officers along with other professionals leaving the country has become a major challenge in the development of the country and with Sri Lanka being a democratic country, there are no limitations, but everyone must understand their responsibilities towards the country.

At the event, the President established the Sri Lanka Engineering Council and opened its headquarters.Meanwhile, the President is also involved in proclaiming the September 17 of each year as Sri Lanka Engineering Day. This has come in the wake of the great service provided by the Sri Lanka engineering community in numerous constructions and also parallel to the opening of new headquarters of Sri Lanka Engineering Council.

The President also launched the official website of Sri Lanka Engineering Council. Sri Lanka Engineering Council Chairman, Professor S.B.S. Abeykoon, Institution of Engineers, Sri Lanka Chairman, Professor T.M. Pallewatta, Institution of Incorporated Engineers of Sri Lanka President, Engineer P.A.D.R. Chandrasiri, Tertiary and Vocational Education Commission Chairman Professor Dayantha. S. Wijesekara were presented certificates by the President.

The President was also presented a special souvenir.Ministers, Patali Champika Ranawaka and P. Harrison, along with Mahaweli Development and Environment Ministry Secretary, Anura Dissanayake, state officers and experts in the field were present on the occasion