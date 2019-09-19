UNWTO General Assembly renews commitment to sustainable tourism

Minister Amaratunga who held the position of Vice President - South Asia region for the last two years noted that Sri Lanka which has experienced both the ups and downs of tourism has the potential to be a case study for the global industry especially in the post Easter Sunday scenario where the recovery has been well ahead of projections.The Report of the Secretary-General, presented on the first day of the assembly, outlined the progress made over the past year. Notable achievements outlined in St Petersburg include UNWTO regaining its financial stability, allowing the organization to deliver better value for its growing network of Member States and Affiliate Members. A key highlight of the report was the presentation of the UNWTO 2030 Agenda for Africa. The 10-point plan is aimed at growing the continent’s tourism sector and using it as a catalyst for economic and social development.
“This General Assembly has demonstrated that, globally, the tourism sector is ready to stand up and be counted as a leader in the Sustainable Development Agenda and in innovation,” said Secretary-General Pololikashvili. “If tourism is to fulfil its massive potential as a creator of jobs, driver of economic growth and catalyst of equality, then it needs to be open to all, and open to new ideas. As we have seen, countries around the world, along with leaders of the private sector, are ready to meet this challenge.”