Sri Lanka GDP growth rate 1.6% in Q2

Sri Lanka’s gross domestic product expanded 1.6% in the second quarter, of 2019 from a year earlier, in the wake of Easter Sunday attacks on April 21 2019. Releasing National Accounts Estimates for the second quarter of 2019, the Department of Census and Statistics (DCS) stated that the Gross Domestic Product for Sri Lanka for the second quarter of 2019 at current price and constant (20 I0) price have reached up to Rs.3,620,736 million and Rs.2,315,995 million respectively against the current and constant (2010) prices of Gross Domestic Product reported for the second quarter of 20 18 which was recorded as Rs.3,490,538 million and Rs.2,280,019 million respectively.