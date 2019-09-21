Presidential Export Awards Ceremony recognizes top exporters

The Presidential Exports Award Ceremony organized by the Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB) annually to recognize those who have contributed to the export sector, was held for the 23rd time this year on Thursday, September 19 at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena. This year's ceremony recognized the exporters for their excellence in the financial year 2018/19 and the awards symbolize the national recognition of exporters, particularly in non-traditional products and service sectors.



At the ceremony held with the participation of a large number of exporters, a total of 89 awards - 14 Overall Awards for the year 2018/2019, 42 Sectoral Awards for services and products and 13 Merit Awards for talented individuals were presented. The award winners were presented a prestigious PEA Trophy and a Certificate & they have the privilege to use the "Award Logo" as a marketing tool for a 3 year period.

The selections for the awards were done by an eminent Panel headed by the Retired Judge of the Supreme Court.The Presidential Export Awards (PEA) initiated by the EDB in 1981, is the most prestigious award for exports in Sri Lanka and is presented to the exporters who have made a significant contribution to Sri Lanka�s exports. Winners were evaluated based on their performance during the financial year 2018/19 in terms of Export turnover, number of employment opportunities created, Market diversification, Growth rate as well as Value addition. Merit Awards presented to the next best exporters based on their performance as decided by the PEA Panel of Judges under Sectoral Awards.

MAS Holdings (Pvt.) Limited won overall award for the "Exporting Conglomerate of the Year" and celebrate export excellence by a Sri Lankan Conglomerate at the Presidential Export Awards 2019 and Brandix Apparel Limited won this year's "Exporter of the Year" overall award Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade Malik Samarawickrema, Deputy Minister Nalin Bandara, Sri Lanka Export Development Board Chairman and Chief Executive Indira Malwatte were also present.