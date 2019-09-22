Forward march of the education cannot be halted – President

It is my policy to see state as well as private universities operational in every subject field and the standards of the universities managed by the government should also been maintained at that are owned by the private entities, President Maithripala Sirisena said.President made these comments during a meeting with medical students who have been absorbed to General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University and their parents held at Nelum Pokuna Theatre on Friday (20).

Speaking further President said foreign exchange worth more than Rs. 8000 million drains out of the country annually for education in overseas.It is impossible to cease or block the competition in the educational sector, pointed out the President while adding our system should be empowered to face this challenge. As the brain drain is a major obstacle to the forward march of the country, President made special request from medical and engineering students to serve the country for at least 10 years following their first appointment. President also emphasized the importance of educating students on their responsibility towards the country.

Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Major Gen. Shantha Kottegoda, Vice Chancellor of General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University Air Vice Marshal Sagara Kotakadeniya and several lecturers and professors were also present on the occasion.