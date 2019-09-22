PM pledges to develop Kandy as a center for trade, tourism, education



Addressing the gathering the Premier said the government has initiated the construction of the Central Expressway and a new road network connecting Colombo, Kandy and Hambanthota aiming to make the Colombo a hub and to establish an economic zone in Hambanthota as well as to expand the small Kandy city into a major city. Today's launch of the drinking water project is a prerequisite of that plan, the Premier added.

In addition a tri-language central college will be established in Peradeniya and the city will be made a center for trade, education and tourism, he said. The Kandy North Pathadumbara Integrated Water Supply Scheme is one of the largest water supply schemes in the country and will provide pipe-borne drinking water to 500,000 people in areas beyond the Kandy suburbs by 2025.

Water supply will be provided to Pathadumbara, Akurana, Pujapitiya, Harispattuwa, Kandy, Kadawatasathara and Gangawatakorale, Thumpane and Mawathagama. Under the project 27 new reservoirs and 16 new pumping stations are to be constructed. The project, which will cost Rs. 50 billion is to be completed by 2022.

The project is jointly implemented by the National Water Supply and Drainage Board and the Ministry of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education.Speaking at the meeting Rauf Hakeem, Minister of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education, said that this project is the largest water project currently in operation in Sri Lanka and 500,000 people can be provided with drinking water through the project.

Minister Rauf Hakeem thanked the Prime Minister for his assistance to get the project included in the China Exim Bank's list of loan assistance for the implementation of the project.The Premier also laid the foundation stone for the Kurundugahamada water project, the foundation stone for the Bokkawala water project, opened the new post office in Pujapitiya, laid the foundation stone for the Doragamuwa water project and participated in sever other programs.

Ministers Lakshman Kiriella, Malik Samarawickrema, and Abdul Haleem, State Minister Lucky Jayawardena, MP Mayantha Dissanayake, former Central Provincial Council Member Political leaders including UNP organizer for Pathadumbara Thilina Bandara Tennakoon and Chinese Ambassador in Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyuan also participated.