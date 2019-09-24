Govt to further relax tourism regulations-PM

The government is in the process of simplifying tourism regulations and taking several meaningful steps such as single window, relaxing red tape, issuing free visa on arrivals to promote Sri Lanka’s tourism and investment climate, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told the Cinnamon Future Tourism summit in Colombo yesterday.Answering a question by CNN’s Richard Quest, the Prime Minister said, “The government must ‘get out’ of meddling with the ‘tourism industry’ and should not have a lot of regulations.”Popular CNN Correspondent and the host of Quest Means Business, Richard Quest is in Colombo to participate at the Cinnamon Future of Tourism summit.

PM Wickremesinghe said, the government has taken steps to introduce some measures to boost industry while several other measures are being formulated.“However, there is a bottleneck with regard to provincial level administration and this has to be addressed by bringing in new regulations through Parliament. In addition there are also unwanted tough regulations with regard to obtaining building approvals which are in the process of being reviewed. Some of the ongoing ‘AR’ and ‘FR’ approvals too should be removed. ”

The destination campaign too was delayed and finally the Treasury has given permission to disburse funds. The PM said that in a bid to speed up, they will expedite this campaign involving local (PR) firms.’ Asked to comment on the tourism industry, the PM said that it is a major economic driver and a large employment generator. “The private sector must look at offering more education options for the travel industry and the government will support this initiative by offering interest free loans.”

“When tourism started in the 1960’s the industry was heavily dependent on the government and this focus should shift to the private sector even now.” Quest also asked the PM to comment on the Easter Sunday attacks and Wickremesinghe said the Parliament Select Committee probing the attacks has highlighted some flaws in the intelligence sharing.

The findings would be made public and another committee to probe this incident at this juncture is also welcome.“These have helped us to learn lessons from Easter attacks and now we have taken masseurs to strengthen security, so that such an incident would not happen again in the future.”

When the Prime Minister was asked to reveal the name of the nominee of the UNP Presidential candidate, he said that it’s still a secret.

The PM said that key infrastructure needed for the development of tourism too had been added. “This also included providing debt moratoriums and other financial benefits to the travel industry after the Easter Sunday blasts. Road development along with the opening of Palali, Mattala and Batticaloa airport too would happen soon.