Tourist arrivals returning to normal - SLTPB

Tourist arrivals, which plummeted after the Easter Sunday bomb attacks on hotels and churches, is gradually returning to normal, chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) Kishu Gomes says.Kishu Gomes said over 2.3 million tourists arrived in Sri Lanka last year and revenues of US $ 4.4 billion were generated. This year 3 million tourists and US$ 5 billion income were expected.

According to the Chairman, tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka is gradually recovering after the Easter Sunday attacks and it is believed that this year the country will be able to attract 2 million tourists. However, this is a 15% decrease compared to last year.He further noted that last year on average a tourist has spent a US$ 174 last year and the Bureau expects to attract more high spending tourists who would spend more than US $ 200 a day.

"I think amid our problems the amount we have is pretty good compared to other countries. Next year we will be able, and we are hoping to reach our goals. We need to intensify that promotion, especially in the European region," Kishu Gomes said