Western Province continues to be the major contributor to Sri Lanka's economy

As in previous years, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Sri Lanka's Western Province continues to be the highest contributor to the national GDP, its share increasing to 38.5 percent in 2018 from 37.9 percent in 2017.According to the Provincial Gross Domestic Product (PGDP) estimated by the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) for 2018, Central and North Western provinces were respectively the second and the third highest contributors, to the Rs. 14,450 bn national GDP in 2018.

The highest increase in PGDP share on year-on-year basis was reported in Western province. The only other province that reported an increase was North Central province.The shares of Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces decreased in 2018, while the shares of North Western, Southern, Eastern and Northern provinces remained unchanged.Services activities played a dominant role in all provinces with a contribution of more than 50 per cent to the PGDP.