Western Province continues to be the major contributor to Sri Lanka's economy

As in previous years, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Sri Lanka's Western Province continues to be the highest contributor to the national GDP, its share increasing to 38.5 percent in 2018 from 37.9 percent in 2017.According to the Provincial Gross Domestic Product (PGDP) estimated by the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) for 2018, Central and North Western provinces were respectively the second and the third highest contributors, to the Rs. 14,450 bn national GDP in 2018.
The highest increase in PGDP share on year-on-year basis was reported in Western province. The only other province that reported an increase was North Central province.The shares of Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces decreased in 2018, while the shares of North Western, Southern, Eastern and Northern provinces remained unchanged.Services activities played a dominant role in all provinces with a contribution of more than 50 per cent to the PGDP.
Transportation; wholesale and retail trade; and other personal services activities were the key drivers of provincial services activities, which were in line with the trends observed in national GDP.The contribution from industry activities to PGDP varied from 16.2 in North Central province to 32.8 per cent in Western Province. Construction; manufacture of food, beverages and tobacco products; manufacture of textiles, wearing apparel and leather related products; and mining and quarrying were the main contributors in most of the provinces.
Following the similar pattern of the sectoral performance in national GDP, the lowest contribution to PGDP was from agriculture activities in all the provinces, ranging from 2.0 to 16.5 per cent. Eastern province recorded the highest share of 16.5 per cent, which was led by growing of rice; marine fishing and marine aquaculture; and animal production.