India’s Alliance Air to operate flights to Palali and Batticaloa

Alliance Air, Air India’s associate airline, is looking at operating direct flights to both Palali and Batticaloa making both these regional airports go international. This would be Alliance Air’s, first international route.An official from Air India Colombo office said that some of the Air India staff members recently visited both the airports to inspect the progress of the airport.Alliance Air is a subsidiary of Air India and operates services to 52 Indian destinations with a fleet of 18 ATR 72-600 (70/72 Seater) and 1 ATR 42-320 (48 Seater) aircraft.

Flights are operated mostly to Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities or those which link these cities to the metro hubs. Alliance Air has 800 flight departures per week and 114 flight departures per day.Alliance Air will be first looking at operating flights to Palali from Chennai and later would add Batticaloa. Direct flights would be initially operated to Indian destinations, Bangalore, Cochin, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, FITSAIR, a local airline operator too said earlier that they will operate international flights from Palali to Indian destinations. FITSAIR operated International Passenger charter flight from Ratmalana to Visakhapatnam on its 70 sector – ATR 72 aircraft recently. FITSAIR is also an international freighter operator operating out of Katunayake cargo hub serving the region. They currently operate passenger flights out of Ratmalana and Colombo to domestic destinations.

“We are looking at operating to India from both Palali and Batticaloa airports soon.”The Palali airport which is being upgraded to be Sri Lanka’s third international airport after Colombo and Mattala will be opened on October 16. Palali airport was used for air travel between Chennai, India and Jaffna in the 1960’s.