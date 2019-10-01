Rs.10 B transport hub for Kandy in 2 1/2 years

Sri Lanka, with a total population of around 22 million, has 8 million vehicles. This has caused a continuous vehicle congestion on roads. This can be overcome only by developing a common public transport system, Megapolis and Western Development Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka said.The Minister who emphasised that this could not be resolved by merely widening roads and building expressways added that his ministry had initiated action to develop the common public transport system under a strategic Town Development Project as a final solution to it.



The Minister was addressing a meeting after inaugurating construction work on a multi-modal passenger transport terminal in Kandy recently. The project estimated to cost Rs. 10,000 million is due to be completed in two and a half years.The terminal extending from near the Kandy main post office building upto the of Girls High School premises would involve the building of a bridge linking the Kandy Goods Shed Bus Stand with William Gopallawa Mawatha.

Minister Ranawaka said this project would equip Kandy with a most modern fully equipped transport centre. Vehicle congestion was the common problem faced by all cities in Sri Lanka.Nearly 350,000 people visited Kandy daily for routine work today as in the past. Earlier 80 percent of this crowd travelled to Kandy by bus. But today this had dwindled to 40 percent or half of that amount.

Today a large number of people travelled to Kandy in private vehicles adding to the problem of congestion. This problem could never be resolved without improving the public transport system.Their objective was to provide an efficient public transport system to the public by amalgamating train and bus services through the construction of the multi modal transport centre