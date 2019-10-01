Sri Lanka a priority country to receive WB Fellowships

Sri Lanka is among 28 priority countries, whose professionals are invited to apply for the Early Years Fellowship provided by the World Bank under its Early Learning Partnership (ELP) program.Governments are increasingly seeking advice and support from the World Bank to increase investments in the early years and improve the quality of early childhood services.

The Early Learning Partnership launched the Early Years Fellowship in 2017 to support governments and World Bank teams to scale up investments in the early years.An inaugural cohort of 20 young African professionals worked with World Bank teams from 2017-2019 and graduated in June 2019. The program is expanding globally and a second cohort of Fellows from around the world is currently being recruited.

Selected Fellows will work to promote early childhood development (ECD) across education, health, nutrition, social protection and other relevant sectors.Fellows will be hired as Short-Term Consultants (STC) at the World Bank for one year, with a second-year renewable, based on performance and continued work program demand.Interested candidates should submit a completed application form and resume (in English) by Friday October 11th 5 pm Eastern Standard time.