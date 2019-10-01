NCD mortality rate up by eight percent

Dr. Wijesuriya said stress plays a major role in the development of NCDs. “Nowadays, people get stressed for almost everything in life. Stress sets in because they cannot fulfill their life expectations,” he said. The other risk factors for developing NCDs are genetics, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, environmental pollution, alcoholism, substance abuse, digital gaming, tobacco use, betel chewing, obesity and being overweight.Consultant Community Physician attached to the National Cancer Control Programme Dr. Suraj Perera said that last year (2018) a total of 23,000 new cancer patients had been detected in Sri Lanka and of them, 14,000 had died. At present, 60,000 Sri Lankans live with various types of cancers.