October 01, 2019
    NCD mortality rate up by eight percent

    There was an eight percent increase in the mortality rate due to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in Sri Lanka between 2017 to 2108. The rate was 75 percent in 2017 and it increased to 83 percent in 2018, National Diabetes Centre Director and NCD Alliance Lanka Executive Director Dr. Mahen Wijesuriya said.Speaking at a media seminar on ‘Prevention of NCDs – Our Views – Our Voices (OVOV)’ held at the Health Promotion Bureau in Colombo yesterday, he said that over 20 percent of the Sri Lankan population suffer from diabetes. “It is observed that now people are diagnosed with diabetes at a very young age,” he said.


    Dr. Wijesuriya said stress plays a major role in the development of NCDs. “Nowadays, people get stressed for almost everything in life. Stress sets in because they cannot fulfill their life expectations,” he said. The other risk factors for developing NCDs are genetics, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, environmental pollution, alcoholism, substance abuse, digital gaming, tobacco use, betel chewing, obesity and being overweight.Consultant Community Physician attached to the National Cancer Control Programme Dr. Suraj Perera said that last year (2018) a total of 23,000 new cancer patients had been detected in Sri Lanka and of them, 14,000 had died. At present, 60,000 Sri Lankans live with various types of cancers.

