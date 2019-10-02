PM calls on peace and reconciliation for the children

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in a special greeting message to mark the Universal Children's Day, yesterday called on the general public to ensure peace and reconciliation in a stable country where the children's rights and welfare are secured.The Premier said Children as the leaders of tomorrow will go on to steer the country's progress. "It is our responsibility to ensure peace and reconciliation in a stable country where their rights and welfare are secured," the message said.



"While using the knowledge, expertise and experience of older persons for the betterment of society, we must provide them love, protection and gratitude they deserve."He said one of the great challenges we face is establishing a socio-economic background that strengthens the relationship between the young and old.

"I believe that all of us, as Sri Lankans, must contribute our share to the process of enabling children and senior citizens to achieve their aspirations in life. I call upon the entire community representing the government, media, and religious and social institutions to take part in meeting this challenge," the Premier said.