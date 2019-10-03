Palaly,Ratmalana and Batticaloa to be named as international airports

The newly-modified Jaffna International Airport will be declared open by President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe either on October 17 or on a forthcoming date.The ICAO airport code of Jaffna International Airport, which is being developed under three phases, is VCCJ. Its IATA airport code is JAF.
Concurrent to this event, Ratmalana and Batticaloa domestic airports will also be named as international airports.The ICAO airport codes of Ratmalana International Airport and Batticaloa International Airport are VCCC and VCCB, respectively. The IATA airport codes of these two airports are BTC and RML.With these three name changes, the total number of international airports in Sri Lanka stands at fi