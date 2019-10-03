Palaly,Ratmalana and Batticaloa to be named as international airports

The Ministry of Transport & Civil Aviation says the Palaly Airport has been renamed as ‘Jaffna International Airport’.This name change is taking place as the proposal presented by Transport & Aviation Minister Arjuna Ranatunga has received the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers.Developing Palaly Airport, which was maintained as a domestic airport, as a regional and international airport commenced in July this year under the patronage of Minister Ranatunga.The developmental activities of the airport are set to be concluded by next Thursday (10).

The newly-modified Jaffna International Airport will be declared open by President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe either on October 17 or on a forthcoming date.The ICAO airport code of Jaffna International Airport, which is being developed under three phases, is VCCJ. Its IATA airport code is JAF.

Concurrent to this event, Ratmalana and Batticaloa domestic airports will also be named as international airports.The ICAO airport codes of Ratmalana International Airport and Batticaloa International Airport are VCCC and VCCB, respectively. The IATA airport codes of these two airports are BTC and RML.With these three name changes, the total number of international airports in Sri Lanka stands at fi