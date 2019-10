The indefinite strike action launched by railway trade unions for 12 days was called off a short while ago after a discussion held with President Maithripala Sirisena this morning.Railway Station Masters’ Association General Secretary, Janaka Fernando said they met with the National Salaries and Cadre Commission officials under the instructions of President Sirisena where they were promised to fulfil their demands.

Railway trade unions decided to launch an indefinite strike action from September 25 midnight demanding the implementation of the Cabinet’s decision which was subsequently approved by the Cabinet on May 18, 2018, to rectify their salary anomalies.

All railway trade unions including railway guards, railway engine drivers, railway controllers, station masters and railway supervisory managers participated in the strike.