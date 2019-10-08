Price of 30 more drugs to be controlled

Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne says that the price of 30 more types of medicinal drugs will be regulated. Minister Senaratne said that a number of new recruitments to the Health Management will be made soon and new technologies will be made available to make the decision making process more efficient in the health sector.



He was addressing the Annul General Meeting of the Health Management assistants held at Biyagama Village recently. Senaratne pointed out that currently the Health Service gives free stents and lenses.A total of over 1500 Cochlear Implant Surgeries have been done free of charge. This government had invested so much money on health care. The prices of 73 drugs have already been reduced and the price of 30 more drugs will be reduced soon.

“According to a study by Prof. Galappatty the benefit gained by Sri Lankans through these price reductions (annually) are Rs. 4.4 billion. People are now using high quality drugs and as people use medicines as prescribed, they are healthier. The results can will be visible in two years as the life expectancy of people increase,” he added