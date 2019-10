The opening of the Palali airport for international flights is scheduled to be inaugurated on October 17.Spokesman from the Transport and Civil Aviation Ministry said the construction of the project carried out by both the Road Development Authority (RDA) Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Ltd is in final phase at the moment.

Meanwhile, that the construction of all the basic structures of the first phase has been completed. Palali Airport has also renamed as “Jaffna International Airport”, making it the third international airport in Sri Lanka.

With the recent developments of regional airports and their transformation into international airports, five international airports are scheduled to operate in Sri Lanka- Colombo (Katunayake), Hambantota (Mattala), Jaffna (Palaly), Batticaloa and Ratmalana.