Light Rail Transit operations to commence in 2025

Colombo Light Rail Transit (LRT) Project will be ready for commissioning by end of 2024 and for commercial operation by early 2025.The total cost of the project is US D 2.2 billion, of which USD 1.8 billion will be provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The government of Sri Lanka requested JICA to introduce the LRT model due to its versatility to run in all possible types of alignment.

The feasibility study on LRT was completed in 2017. A detailed study was awarded to joint venture consortium led by the Oriental Consultants Global.“Currently, detailed designs and bidding documents are being prepared and it should be ready for tender by April next year. We’re planning to commence the construction once documents are tendered and approved. Subsequently, we will select the successful bidders by end of 2020 or early 2021.”

Colombo Light Rail Transit Project Director, Engineer Chaminda Ariyadasa told the Third International Conference on Real Estate Management and Valuation 2019, organized by the Estate Management and Valuation- Research and Professional Development Centre, University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Sri Lanka in Colombo this week.

The total length of the project is approximately 16 km, with 16 stations located between Fort and IT Park-Malabe. The JICA-LTR has strong connections with other transport modes at the east- end, west-end and middle of the route,which covers Fort, Transport Centre, Borella, Cotta Road and Malabe and other areas that has current transport demand in the city centre , along with areas with potential demand around Sethsiripaya and Battaramulla.

JICA –LRT plans to procure Japanese rolling stock, electric trains, which will be the first experience in Sri Lanka. The trains will have the latest technology with enough space for commuters, schoolchildren, tourists and all passengers with safe, clean secure and comfortable rides.