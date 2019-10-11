Lanka IOC slashes Petrol prices

The prices of Diesel has not been revised despite absorbing huge losses as the prices of Petroleum Products have gone up significantly in the international market in the recent months, the LIOC says.There is no change in the price of Lanka Auto Diesel (LAD) and Xtra Premium 95 Petrol & Lanka Super Diesel (Euro 4), & XTRAMILE Diesel, the release read further.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance yesterday (11) announced that the fuel prices would not be subjected to any revision under the fuel pricing formula this month.Fuel prices are usually revised on the 10th of each month based on the fuel pricing formula, which takes into account the global oil prices and other factors.However, the Ministry of Finance said that there will be no fuel price revision this month.