Lanka inks pact with Indian cooperatives for milk supply

Sri Lanka on Friday has signed a memorandum of interest (MoI) with the Indian dairy producers for supply of milk and milk products. The MoI was signed at the inauguration of India's first-ever India International Cooperatives Trade Fair being organized at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, PTI reported.



"Three MoIs have been signed with the Sri Lanka government which shown interest to buy milk from India. The quantity and price has not been quoted yet," a senior official of National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) said.

The Tamil Nadu Milk Cooperative Federation that owns 'Aavin' brand, Puducherry Milk Cooperative Federation that owns 'PonLait' brand and fertilizer company Indian Potash Ltd have signed a separate pact with the Sri Lanka government for supply of milk, the official added.

India is the world's largest milk-producing nation, with around 70 million producers. The country's milk output is expected to reach 175 billion liters this year, nearly twice what the US, the second-biggest milk-producing nation, is expected to produce.