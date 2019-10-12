Bond issue forensic audit reports by November

Reports of five forensic audits out of the six being carried out into the bond transactions that took place in the pre and post-2015 period will be received by November this year, Central Bank Governor Dr. Indrajith Coomaraswamy said. Those reports would be referred to the Attorney General (AG) for necessary action after being considered by the CBSL’s Monetary Board, he said.

The Central Bank Governor stated this addressing media at the CBSL headquarters in Colombo yesterday.According to him, these independent inquiries would reveal if any irregularity had taken place in the investment of the funds of the Employee’s Provident Fund (EPF) for the bond transactions during the previous and the present government.

When asked whether those reports would be made public, the Central Bank Governor replied that it would be done on the legal advice by the Attorney General and other legal sections of the CBSL.