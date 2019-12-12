Shipbuilding and ship repairing to begin at Hambantota Port

Colombo Dockyard, the largest and oldest ship building company in Sri Lanka, attached to the Colombo International Port, has opened a new branch at Hambantota International Harbor yesterday (10). Colombo Dockyard inked the agreement with Hambantota International Port Group (Private) Ltd (HIPG), to open an office at the HIPG 'Maritime Centre' on the 1st of November 2019.

Colombo Dockyard says the strategic maritime location of Hambantota, in close proximity to the key maritime routes, will allow the company to offer afloat repair services to a multitude of vessels calling for transhipment, bunkering and other operations and dedicated afloat repairs.Accordingly, the ship repairs and the construction of other vessels will commence soon and it is expected to take one year to start production.

Chairman of Colombo Dockyard H. Tanaka and Managing Director D V Abeysinghe opened the new office in Hambanthota yesterday.Managing Director Abeysinghe said that around 400 job opportunities will be created in Hambantota in the future due to the facilities available at the Hambantota International Port for the repair of ships.