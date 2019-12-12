The Jaffna to be a top regional airport

Certain media reports which suggest that the Government is planning to sell the Mattala International Airport are completely false, Industrial Export, Investment Promotion and Civil Aviation Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said yesterday.Speaking to the media in Udugampola, the Minister said a comment he made about streamlining the Mattala Airport management is being misinterpreted by some social media sites to create an idea that the government is planning to sell the airport.

The Minister said the above and similar canards are being spread by representatives of some defeated political parties to put the government into difficulty.Minister Ranatunga stressed that the present government as a policy does not resort to selling state assets.He went on to say that all efforts are being made to make Mattala which was neglected by the previous regime, a busy and productive airport in the near future.

The Minister also said that the government will take necessary steps to develop the Palali airport in Jaffna as a top regional airport with assistance from India.