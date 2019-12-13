Sri LankaTourism Potential highlights at the ILTM 2019 Shanghai

Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) was able to make an impressive contribution at the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) which was held from 30th October to 01st November 2019, at Shanghai Exhibition Center, China. SLTPB participated at this event for the second consecutive year to provide an opportunity for the luxury segment of Travel & Leisure Industry representatives across the world to coordinate and exchange business ideas and concepts with their foreign counterparts.

Shanghai International Luxury Travel Market is the one of leading travel marts in China, which is staged annually as a vibrant event that showcases a diverse range of destinations and industry sectors to China’s most dynamic market. ILTM China is dedicated event for the Chinese outbound market. At this event, Luxury brands from all over the world meet with key luxury travel planners and agencies from China. It aims to support the growth and development of the Chinese luxury travel industry and community. This mega event first started with 100 exhibitors but now due to popular demand has expanded to 200 exhibitors.

The Sri Lanka delegation included 9 major travel companies in Sri Lanka to share the Sri Lanka stand which expanded over to 45 Sqm at this event, such as Lanka Sportreizen (LSR), Exotic Global Holidays (Private) Limited, ANI Private Resorts - Sri Lanka, Diethelm Travel Lanka (Pvt) Ltd, JF Tours & Travels (CEY) (Pvt) Limited, Thinnaveli Property Developers (Pvt) Ltd. The Thinnai Hotel, Aitken Spence travels, ArTravels and Sri Lankan Airlines. B2B meetings were also held among the local industry representatives and the Chinese visitors, where they were keen to inquire about more opportunities about travelling to Sri Lanka and it’s potential as a travel destination. They were briefed on tour package options and a number of bloggers and journalists also dropped by the information counter, to inquire about possible familiarization tours to Sri Lanka. Most of the visitors were also on pre-set appointments and courtesy calls on agents already working with them.

Many of those who visited the Sri Lanka stand at the ILTM were looking at scenic beauty, shopping, water related activities and touring the Island on their own while equal numbers had already booked their flights but opted to speak to the Sri Lankan tour operators to customize a package. The usual eight themes highlighting the destination was a major attraction.In less than two decades, China has taken the lead to become the world ‘s most powerful outbound market with a staggering 122 million per annum. In this regard, China is one of the most crucial markets for Sri Lanka and brings a large number of high spending tourists who would like to spend a holiday worth their expenditure.Up to November 2018, the total number of tourist arrivals from China were recorded as 247,682.