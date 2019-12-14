The CBSL further says :Highlights

The trade deficit contracted in October 2019 (year-on-year), with the decline in expenditure on imports and a

marginal decline in earnings from exports. The trade deficit contracted during the first ten months of 2019 compared

to the corresponding period in 2018, as a result of the notable decline in cumulative expenditure on imports along

with increased cumulative earnings from exports. Meanwhile, the drop in tourist arrivals was contained further in

October 2019. Workers’ remittances improved (year-on-year) in October 2019, although a cumulative decline was

recorded. In the financial account, foreign investment in the CSE recorded a net outflow while the government

securities market recorded a marginal net inflow in October 2019. The exchange rate recorded mixed movements

during the month of October and remained appreciated against the US dollar so far during the year.

 The deficit in the trade account contracted in October 2019 to US dollars 838 million,from US dollars 903 million in October 2018. On a cumulative basis, the trade deficitcontracted by US dollars 2,405 million to US dollars 6,451 million during the first tenmonths of 2019, in comparison to US dollars 8,857 million in the correspondingperiod of 2018. The major contributory factors for this decline are depicted in Figure

 Meanwhile, the terms of trade, which represent the relative price of imports in termsof exports, deteriorated by 5.7 per cent (year-on-year) in October, as export pricesdeclined at a faster pace than the decline in import prices. In cumulative terms, theterms of trade deteriorated by 0.8 per cent during the first ten months of 2019 incomparison to the corresponding period of 2018.

the fall in international market prices despite an increase in export volumes. In addition, earnings from spices declined, mainly due to lower export prices of cinnamon and lower export volumes of cloves and pepper with the decline in supply.

Earnings from seafood exports also declined significantly with lower demand fromthe US market.

 Earnings from textiles and garments increased in October 2019 following the slightdecline recorded in September 2019, on a year-on-year basis, supported by higherdemand for garment exports from all major markets. However, earnings from

petroleum product exports continued the declining trend observed in the recent past,mainly due to lower bunkering prices in line with lower crude oil prices in theinternational market.

 Earnings from mineral exports, which only account for 0.4 per cent of total exports,increased in October 2019, year-on-year, led by ores, slag and ash exports.

 The export volume index in October 2019 improved by 13.8 per cent (year-on-year),while the export unit value index declined by 12.3 per cent, indicating that the declinein exports was driven entirely by lower prices when compared to October 2018.

Performance of Merchandise Imports

 Contraction of merchandise imports continued for the 12th consecutive month with a 3.5 per cent decline (year-on-year) in October 2019 to US dollars 1,816 million, driven by lower consumer and investment goods imports.

 Although food and beverages imports increased in October 2019, expenditure onconsumer goods imports declined as a result of the decline in non-food consumer goodsimports, driven by lower personal vehicle imports. However, motor vehicle imports remained at a relatively high level, on average, since July 2019 compared to values recorded during the first half of 2019, mainly reflecting the impact of the resumption of personal motor vehicle imports under concessionary permits. Meanwhile, expenditure on food and beverages imports increased, mainly driven by higher imports of onions to

supplement lower domestic supply.

 Expenditure on imports of intermediate goods increased in October 2019, mainly due to expenditure on fuel, owing to higher volumes of imports of crude oil and coal,despite lower international prices. In addition, expenditure on base metals importsincreased in October 2019, driven by iron and steel imports. However, importexpenditure on wheat and maize declined mainly due to volume effect while textiles and textile articles declined marginally, led by lower yarn and fabric imports.

 Meanwhile, expenditure on investment goods imports declined in October 2019 withlower outlays in all sub categories amidst subpar growth in industry activities,including the spillover effects of the Easter Sunday attacks. Accordingly, expenditure on machinery and equipment declined, mainly related to textile industry and machinery parts, while expenditure on transport equipment declined with lower imports of commercial vehicles such as tractors, ambulances and auto trishaws. Expenditure on building materials declined due to lower imports of iron bars and rods although articles of iron and steel related to bridges and bridge sections continued to increase in October 2019.

 The import volume index increased by 3.8 per cent while the unit value index narrowed by 7 per cent in October 2019, indicating that the decline in imports was driven entirely by lower prices when compared to October 2018.

Other Major Inflows to the Current Account

 A steady recovery in monthly tourist arrivals after the Easter Sunday attacks wasobserved in recent months. Tourist arrivals amounted to 118,743 in October 2019,with a decline of arrivals of 22.5 per cent in October 2019, compared to the drop of 27.2 per cent in September and 28.3 per cent in August 2019. The decline in the number of tourists from key destinations such as the United Kingdom and China mainly contributed to the drop in tourist arrivals, on a year-on-year basis.

 Earnings from tourism were estimated at US dollars 223 million in October 2019, in comparison to US dollars 287 million in October 2018. In cumulative terms, earnings from tourism were estimated at US dollars 2,806 million during the first ten months of 2019, compared to US dollars 3,538 million during the corresponding period of 2018.

 Meanwhile, workers’ remittances grew by 1.3 per cent, year-on-year, to US dollars 607 million in October 2019. On a cumulative basis, workers’ remittances declined by 5.8 per cent to US dollars 5,537 million during the first ten months of 2019 in comparison to the corresponding period of 2018.