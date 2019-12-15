Strict measures to reduce and control rice prices

“Instructions were given to ensure that large scale paddy millers do not manipulate rice prices and if such attempts are made measure would be taken to import rice,” Development Banks and Loan schemes State Minister, Shehan Semasinghe said. The government hopes to release 40,000 Metric Tons of Paddy to the market.
The move came as the government was planning to issue another gazette notification on controlled rice prices. Plans were underway to issue a fresh gazette notification to have the maximum retail price of a kilo gram of Nadu at Rs 98.This was after rice prices increased by about Rs 20 to Rs.30 in the past three weeks. Mr Semasinghe said that the rice milled by small and medium scale millers would be distributed through the co-operative shops and CWE.