Jobs for 54,000 unemployed graduates by January

The Government has decided to provide employment to 54,000 unemployed graduates by next January. Plans in this regard have already been initiated on the instructions of the President and the Prime Minister, Industrial Exports, Investment Promotion and Civil Aviation Minister Prasanna Ranatunga disclosed yesterday.

In addition, the government has decided to provide 100,000 jobs to eligible persons from low income groups, in the government sector. The candidates are to be chosen from all Grama Niladhari divisions in the country.Minister Ranatunga told the ‘Daily News’that as the GCE Ordinary Level was a mandatory requirement for those applying for even the lowest grades in the state sector; youth who have not obtained this qualification were facing difficulties in obtaining government jobs.

Thus, the above initiative had been mooted by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to provide people of this low-income category with jobs in the State sector for which trained skills or formal education was not compulsory.This would be done in a manner which ensures that the quality and productivity in the state sector is not diluted and those recruited will be properly trained in their respective area of employment, he added. There will be no political bias when choosing candidates for vacancies in the government sector, the minister assured.