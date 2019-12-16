No increase of electricity tariff or transport fare despite incurring losses

Minister of Transportation, Power and Energy, Mahinda Amaraweera said even though most of the 19 institutions under his ministry are running at a loss, there is no intention to increase electricity or transport charges. The Minister calling on the Chief Prelate of Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thera explained that the Ceylon Electricity Board CEB spends Rs. 23.00 per unit on electricity, while the lowest income earner is charged Rs. 2.60 per unit and overall, the CEB receives only Rs. 16.00 per unit



He said that while some state institutions are incurring reasonable losses in this manner, there are other institutions incurs additional losses due to wastage, fraud, corruption and failure to build power plants on time.The Minister said the government will conduct proper investigations into the fraud and corruption at the Ceylon Electricity Board, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation and the Railway Department, reveal all the information and take legal action against offenders irrespective of their status

He said politicians as well as officials should be held responsible for state institutions incurring losses without justifiable reasons.The Minister recalled that previously under his administration several loss making institutions had made profits and that the Ministry of Fisheries had been made a profitable venture after he took over the Ministry.Minister Amaraweera said he will extend his fullest support to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in his effort to build a country free from fraud, corruption and theft.