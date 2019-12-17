Lanka to see economic revival from 2020

Sri Lanka will see an economic revival from next year as series of prudent measures were taken after the President election, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said.Speaking to Media representative at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday he said that towards this revival, firstly a series of tax concessions were introduced to the country to reduce the tax burden. In addition security and intelligence was strengthened, where people could live without fear.Rajapaksa said that new steps were taken to create a healthy environment for both local and foreign investors. “We have brought back investor confidence once again and we expect to see more investments.”He stressed that the drastic tax concessions and reliefs that were provided would not be reversed after the upcoming general elections or in the future. “They are here to stay.”

The President also said that he was somewhat disappointed that the tax concessions offered to the corporate and private sector were not passed on to customers. “The benefit must be passed on soon by the private companies and corporate sector to customers.”Asked by what his revival plans to review bleeding state entities like the Ceylon Electricity Board and SriLankan Airlines he said that fresh thinking corporate sector professionals would be appointed to head them.“We will also look at introducing a new work culture to them and other state sector employees as done when I was heading the Urban Development Authority. “The successful Colombo city beautification program was done using local inputs and architects and we did not need any foreign assistance. This proves that what is needed is a mindset change and the new corporate leaders that will head them would do this.”

Sri Lanka has over 1.5 million public sector and they should do more towards their institutions and the public who come to use their services.He said that job creation is one of his priorities and emphasis would be towards the ICT sector. Sri Lankan ‘Care Givers’ too have a huge global demand. “I have also noted that there are graduates doing labour jobs in government institutions and priorities should be given to ‘poor’ unskilled people to be appointed to these positions without looking at their educational qualifications.

These youth are poor since they are not educated, unskilled and don’t have accesses to land or credit to start their own business due to lack of collateral.”The President also said that several religious leaders specially in the North East has request him to bring in more industries to the region and also have more vocational training centers and these requests would be addressed.