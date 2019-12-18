December 18, 2019
    Rs.5 mn funding for each Grama Niladhari Division Featured

    December 18, 2019
    The Government will allocate Rs.5 million for each Grama Niladhari Division to carry out essential development activities, Information and Communication Technology State Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardane said.The State Minister made this observation addressing the media yesterday at the Information and Communication Technology Ministry yesterday.


    “Under the first phase of the programme, Rs.2 million has already been allocated and letters informing these allocations have already been sent to the relevant divisional secretaries,” the State Minister said.He said a committee comprising of village level government officials including the Grama Niladari, Samurdhi Development Officer, Economic Development Officer, Agrarian Services Officer and the public representative of the area has already been appointed to determine the development activity that they should carry on.
    “During the programme ‘Gama Samaga Pilisandarak’ conducted before making the election manifesto of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa essential development activities for all the villages had been identified and the instructions have been given to the committee members to consider those recommendations.He said instructions have already been made to begin these development activities by next January.

