Minister search for revival plan for SriLankan

The hunt is on once more for a plan to revive the country national airline with Industrial Exports, Investment Promotion and Civil Aviation Minister Prasanna Ranatunga yesterday directing officials to draw up urgent proposals to take SriLankan Airlines back to financial viability. Ministry sources disclosed that the Minister had held a meeting with both Tourism and Civil Aviation officials yesterday and stressed the need to lift the national carrier to a higher brand visibility.

The Minister was insistent that the company be brought back to its previous standard of excellence. Officials saidthat the Minister had told his officials that the new plan should identify reasons for the current losses and also other problems faced by the company while making proposals for long and short term solutions. Ranatunga had emphasised to need to restore the regime of “best practices to improve productivity, with growing online sales to reach a wider market in a more cost effective manner, greater employee engagement, and implementing of a competitive cost structure through a greater cost consciousness”.

The meeting was convened to discuss the relevant plans and programmes entrusted to the Tourism and Civil Aviation Ministry under the National Policy Framework ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’ of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Ranatunga also instructed officials to explore possibilities of giving opportunities for the local businessmen to apply for tenders in SriLankan Airlines which is very difficult to apply for locals. He said one of the main aims of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is developing local industries.

“Our policy is not selling local resources and public assets to foreign companies but improving them for the benefit of local businessmen and the ordinary people.Therefore, we must work hard to turn local enterprises into profitable ventures,” he added.