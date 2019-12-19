Cabinet approves ‘Sapiri Gamak’ development program

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the ‘Sapiri Gamak’ (prosperous village) rural development project.The programme will commence to develop 14,000 Grama Niladhari divisions in the country under the theme ‘Sapiri Gamak’ (prosperous village) which is an important factor in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s National Policy Framework ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’, within the next three months.Under this programme, projects costing between Rs. 500,000 and Rs. 2 million will be implemented in each Grama Niladhari division with the participation of villagers.