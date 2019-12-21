Bus fares on EX 1 to be reduced for festive season

The Passenger Transport Management Ministry has decided to reduce bus fares of the Southern Expressway from December 23 for the festive season. Accordingly, fares charged from buses running on the Southern Expressway from Matara to Negombo would be reduced from Rs. 720 to Rs. 700 and Galle to Negombo would be reduced from Rs. 630 to Rs. 600. The National Transport Commission (NTC) said the decision was taken following a request by Minister Mahinda Amaraweera to facilitate passengers using public transport during the festive season.