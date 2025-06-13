State Secretary of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, Dr. Thomas Steffen, Calls on Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath in Berlin

Vijitha Herath, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, met with Dr. Thomas Steffen, State Secretary of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of the Federal Republic of Germany, during the German visit.

The meeting served as an opportunity to brief Sri Lanka’s recent economic progress, improved political stability, and the government’s ongoing efforts to create a more investor-friendly environment. Minister Herath outlined key reforms undertaken to stabilize the economy, enhance transparency, and strengthen the foundation for sustainable economic recovery.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral economic cooperation and explored avenues to strengthen trade and investment ties between Sri Lanka and Germany. The discussions also highlighted Germany’s continued interest in supporting Sri Lanka’s development agenda through technical cooperation and private sector engagement.

The visit marks an important step in reinforcing the longstanding partnership between the two countries and reflects growing international confidence in Sri Lanka’s economic direction