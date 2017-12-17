On Wednesday, December 20, 2017, Ministry of Science and ICT and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as a part of ODA business, held a ceremony with Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) and Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) for better conditions of broadcasting environment by donating Media Assets Management and Digital Audio Archiving System.

Korea Radio Promotion Association and Sri Lanka Korea Embassy on behalf of Ministry of Science and ICT, and around 50 related parties from Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation and Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation attended the ceremony.

Interested party from Korea Radio Promotion Association stated that improvement of the quality of broadcasting and work efficiency is expected as SLRC and SLBC’s analog contents (tape, LPs etc) would be able to be converted, edited, stored and managed into more than 50, 000 hours of digital files through the supported system.