In commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Nepal, the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Nepal together with the Buddhist Monastery Association of Lalitpur organized a Special Program with Speakers at the Hotel Himalaya on Tuesday, 19th December 2017.







The Rt. Nanda Bahadur Pun, Vice-President of Nepal graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Most Ven. Maitri Thero, President of All Nepal Bhikku Association, Chiri Babu Maharjan, Mayor of Lalithpur, Shanker Das Bairagi, Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador, Ms. Swarna Perera, Naresh Man Badracharya, Vice Chancellor of Lumbini Buddhist University and Pushpa Rathna Shakya, President of Buddhist Monastery Association of Lalitpur were the speakers at this program.

Over 150 guests, including Foreign Ministry Officials, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Academics, Buddhist Scholars, Representatives of International organizations, Journalists, Businessmen and members of the Sri Lankan Community were present at the program.