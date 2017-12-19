The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Poland participated in the International Charity Bazaar 2017, held at the Marriot Hotel in Warsaw. The Charity Bazaar is organized annually by the Association of Spouses of Heads of Missions (SHOM) Warsaw in the month of December.

The event is held to raise funds for charitable organizations that help the poor and ailing children, women, and elderly people in Poland.

The Bazaar showcased a wide array of products from all around the world, with approximately 50 countries participating and showcasing their products. Around 20,000 visitors attended the Bazaar and shopped high quality exotic products at low prices.

The Sri Lanka stall attracted a large crowd, and the Ambassador and the staff encouraged the visitors to experience the taste of high quality Ceylon Tea. With the support of Sri Lanka Tea Board, the Embassy was able to promote Ceylon Tea at the Bazaar. An assortment of tea by Dilmah Tea, Basilur Tea, Impra, Ranwatta Ltd Ukraine, Akbar Brothers and Ergo International was available at the Sri Lanka stall.

Sri Lankan Porcelain products were also displayed at the Sri Lanka stall.