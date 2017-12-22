Sri Lanka’s fish exports to the European Union (EU) countries has recorded a 45.9 percent increase by the end of 1 November 2017 since the lifting of the European Union fish exports ban on June 22, 2016, states a Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Ministry press release.

The release said fish exports to the European Union countries from January to September 2017 amounted to 18,262 metric tons which recorded a total value of Rs. 28,685 million. This was a 45.9 percent increase compared to the exports during the previsions year. Revenue wise, it was a 47.7 percent increase.

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera who noted this development at a conference held at his Ministry said fish exports earmarked for the European Union were handled by 52 processing centers and 16 packaging units to ensure high quality.

He directed officials to maintain constant vigilance over the matter to ensure that this high quality is maintained in the future too.