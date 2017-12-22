The purpose of the visit was to meet leading recruitment agents in Saudi Arabia and to explore the means of further strengthening the existing relationship between the recruitment agencies of the two countries, as well as to survey human resource trends following the Kingdom’s diversification policies.

Sri Lanka offers various categories of human resources ranging from skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled manpower as well as professionals such as doctors, engineers, accountants, IT experts etc.

The visit was coordinated by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Riyadh in consultation with the Ministry of Labour and Social Development, the Saudi Council of Chambers and Riyadh Chamber.

It was considered vital to organize this visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at this point of time to enable Sri Lanka to participate in and contribute towards the Kingdom 2030 vision envisaged by HRH Prince Mohamed bin Salman to diversify the Saudi economy and enhance the overall social and economic development of the country.

The two governments as well as the private sector and other institutions in Saudi Arabia played a significant role to make the visit a success. Sri Lankan professionals living in Riyadh supported and guided the Embassy to gain maximum results from the program. All stakeholders agreed that this initiative must continue for the benefit of both countries.