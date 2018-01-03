Sugar Killer Tea, a sugar free, yet sugar-like-taste filled tea which is a hundred percent natural discovery from Sri Lanka has been introduced to the market for the first time.

Sugar Killer Tea is exported to many countries around the world.

Sugar Killer Tea comes in a special blend in which sugar, artificial flavors and colorings are absent. But this blend is sweetened only with cinnamon and tea. The diabetic patients can use Sugar Killer Tea without any risk of any health issues as it is accompanied only by the sweet taste that sugar conveys. As cinnamon is used for many diseases such as arthritis, cholesterol and many more along with diabetes in ayurveda, anyone from different walks of life can add Sugar Killer Tea to their daily tea servings.

Nature’s Agro Producers Lanka (Pvt) Ltd, which has won a huge number of awards garnering international glory by exporting Sri Lankan products to the international market for a long period of time.

Sugar Killer Tea products are exported to countries like Europe, Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. Sugar Killer Tea has been certified of its hygiene through numerous medical tests. Sugar Killer Tea, now, can be purchased from the pharmacies and shops around the island.